Hyderabad: Rs 14 cr allotted to resolve drinking water issue in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will rectify the affected pipelines in different areas of the city for Rs. 14 crore in the Yakutpura assembly constituency.

The board released the budget after the AIMIM made representation to the board in the backdrop of complaints of water pollution in several areas of Yakutpura. The people were complaining of drainage water getting mixed in drinking water due to the damage to water supply lines.

On representation, the board released a budget to take up new water pipeline and sewerage line works.

Hyderabad MP AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated the works of Rs. 3 crores on Saturday, March 9. With the budget, 20 drinking water supply lines and 12 sewerage line works will be executed.

After March 22, the contractors will start the work and try to complete it soon. Water pollution and low-pressure issues will be resolved after the new lines are laid, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

He said road widening is being taken up on Naga Bowli – Madarse Rahmania, Bada Bazaar – Talabkatta and Shaik Faiz Kaman – Dabeerpura flyover road in Yakutpura and Engine Bowli – Vattepalli Mandir in Bahadurpura constituency for Rs. 200 crores.