Hyderabad: Healthcare infra in Old City to get Rs 240-cr shot in arm

Hyderabad: Medical facilities and infrastructure in older parts of the city will receive a major boost with the state government sanctioning works estimated to cost Rs. 240 crores.

As part of it, the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Bandlaguda Ghousenagar will be upgraded into a 100-bed hospital at a cost of Rs. 42 crores and will cater to the requirements of the working class-dominated colonies.

The Urban Primary Health Centre at Kamathipura known as ‘Palam ka Dawakhana’, will be upgraded into a 100-bed hospital and another Rs. 42 crore are allocated for the hospital.

Also, the Barkas Community Health Centre will get Rs. 2 crore for the construction of an additional floor and the purchase of advanced equipment. The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds already.

The Urban Primary Health Centre, Dabeerpura will also get a 100-bed hospital at a cost of Rs. 42 crores and a new 50-bed hospital will come at SRT colony Yakutpura at a cost of Rs. 21 crore.

The Government Nizamia Tibbi Hospital at Charminar will give a major fillip with the administration according to a sanction of Rs. 78 crores for hospital development while the conservation works of the hospital building will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 9.5 crore.

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said the government had sanctioned a total Rs. 240 crore amount for health infrastructure development in the old city on representation made by the AIMIM party.

“Soon the foundation stone for the projects will be laid,” he said.