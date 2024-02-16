Hyderabad’s Rs 300 cr electoral bond sales precede Telangana assembly polls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a significant sale in electoral bonds just before the Telangana Assembly polls held in November last year.

According to a DC report, a total of Rs 300 crore in electoral bonds were purchased for various political parties participating in the elections.

Electoral bonds were sold at Hyderabad’s SBI main branch

These bonds were purchased at Hyderabad’s SBI main branch located on Bank Street, Koti.

As per the data disclosed in the Supreme Court’s judgment on electoral bonds, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which is now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) received Rs 384 crore between 2017-18 and 2022-23.

The data also revealed that the BJP received the highest amount, Rs 6,566 crore, followed by Congress at Rs 1,123 crore, and TMC at Rs 1,093 crore.

SC strikes down the scheme

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional.

Saying that financial contribution to a political party may potentially lead to quid pro quo arrangements, the judgment authored by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said the electoral bonds scheme by anonymizing contributions to the political parties infringe upon the right to information of the voter provided under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The verdict also noted that the majority of contributions through bonds went to ruling parties at the Centre and in the states.