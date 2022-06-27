Hyderabad: Rs 3L each for kin of Karnataka bus accident victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana minister for animal husbandry, fishing, dairy development, and cinematography, Talsani Srinivas Yadav, expressed his deepest sorrow over the bus accident in Karnataka and announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of those who died, on Monday.

It is known that some residents of Hyderabad, the state capital of Telangana, were on their way home following a birthday celebration in Goa when the bus crashed in Kala Buragi, Karnataka, claiming the lives of two families from Hyderabad.

At his office in Masab Tank, Srinivas Yadav met with the family of the deceased persons and provided them with the financial aid approved by the state government, alongside Cantonment MLA Sayan and Collector Sharman.

Also Read Karnataka: 7 burnt to death as bus catches fire after collision

The Minister said, “The state chief minister KCR has ordered the Karnataka Government to investigate into the matter and provide better treatment to the injured.”

He also stated that out of consideration for the injured Rs 50,000 would be given. The government has approved Rs 24.50 lakh for the relatives of the seven victims.

Financial assistance checks in the amount of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 were given to the impacted family members.