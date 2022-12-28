Hyderabad: Rs 40 lakh worth gold paste seized from passenger at RGIA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad customs officials on Wednesday at the RGI Airport seized 704 grams of gold from a passenger who was allegedly smuggling it into the country. The value of the gold is Rs. 39.66 lakhs.

The man who arrived on flight AI – 952 had concealed the gold in paste form in undergarments, trousers, and a shirt. According to the police, he aimed to smuggle the gold out of the airport and hand it over to some contacts outside the airport.

A case is registered and further investigation is under process.