Hyderabad: Rs 40 lakh worth gold paste seized from passenger at RGIA

The man aimed to smuggle the gold out of the airport and hand it over to some contacts outside the airport.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th December 2022 6:32 pm IST
gold jewellery
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad customs officials on Wednesday at the RGI Airport seized 704 grams of gold from a passenger who was allegedly smuggling it into the country. The value of the gold is Rs. 39.66 lakhs.

The man who arrived on flight AI – 952 had concealed the gold in paste form in undergarments, trousers, and a shirt. According to the police, he aimed to smuggle the gold out of the airport and hand it over to some contacts outside the airport.

A case is registered and further investigation is under process.

