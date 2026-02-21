TGRERA imposes Rs 43.71 L fine against Puppalguda realtor; acts against 4 more

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has initiated a series of stringent actions against multiple real estate developers for violations of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, penalising errant promoters and reinforcing homebuyer protections across projects in the city.

Rs 43.71 L penalty on Pranith Koncepts over Puppalguda project

In a significant interim order, TG-RERA imposed a penalty of Rs 43,71,211 on Pranith Koncepts Private Limited for unauthorised marketing and sale of units in its “Pranith Koncepts Ambience” project at Puppalguda.

The Authority found that only Blocks A, C and D of the project were registered under the Act. However, the promoter had advertised and offered for sale units in Blocks B, E, F and G, including additional floors, without obtaining mandatory registration under Section 3(1). Holding this to be a clear statutory violation, TG-RERA levied the penalty under Section 59 of the Act.

RERA flags delays

The Authority also flagged delays in completing the registered portion of the project beyond the declared timeline of December 2024.

The developer has been directed to submit, within two weeks, a detailed stage-wise construction progress report, a statement on utilisation of project funds, and a revised completion schedule supported by an affidavit.

Further, in a move aimed at safeguarding collective buyer interests, TG-RERA permitted allottees to independently initiate the formation of the Association of Allottees. The promoter has been instructed to immediately furnish the complete list of buyers along with all relevant project documents to facilitate the process.

Pacifica Construction told to rework dues, register sale deeds

In a separate order concerning the “AAVAS Hyderabad” project at Bachupally, TG-RERA ruled against Pacifica Construction Pvt. Ltd. for levying late payment charges attributable to previous allottees upon subsequent purchasers.

After examining Agreements for Sale and account statements, the Authority held that promoters cannot shift the financial liabilities of prior allottees onto new buyers. The company has been directed to furnish revised, itemised statements of accounts excluding such charges and compute dues strictly in accordance with individual agreements.

TG-RERA further directed that upon payment of legitimate dues, the promoter must execute and register sale deeds under Section 17 of the Act. Failure to comply would invite penal action under Section 63. The Authority also ordered the convening of a General Meeting of the Association of Allottees within 30 days to enable collective decision-making.

Tulasi Constructions, Bhuvanteza Infra, directed to register flat within 30 days

In a ruling favouring a homebuyer, TG-RERA directed Tulasi Constructions and Bhuvanteza Infra Projects to register a flat within 30 days in the “Tulasi Lake Front” project at Suraram.

The complainant, who had paid the full sale consideration of Rs 31 lakh in 2020, faced a delay of over two years due to internal financial disputes between the builder and its marketing agency.

The Authority made it clear that internal commercial arrangements cannot undermine a buyer’s statutory rights and warned of strict action under Section 63 in case of non-compliance.

TG-RERA also noted that Bhuvanteza Infra had been a previous defaulter in similar regulatory matters.

Ban on marketing unregistered Saidabad project

In yet another order, TG-RERA restrained Raja Infra Constructions from marketing or selling units in its residential project at Saidabad Colony.

The 548.25-square-metre project was undertaken without mandatory RERA registration, which is required for projects exceeding 500 square metres.

The developer’s contention that landowners had not authorised registration was rejected by the Authority, which held that statutory compliance cannot be avoided through private contractual arrangements.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the promoters, and a complete ban on sales and marketing activities will remain in effect until the project is duly registered with TG-RERA.