Hyderabad: Rs 625 cr property tax collected by GHMC in 28 days

Hyderabad: Under the Early Bird Scheme for the financial year 2023-24, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has generated property tax worth Rs 625 crore in 28 days from over 6.35 lakh assessments.

The scheme offers a 5 per cent rebate (given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears) on property tax to building owners from April 1 to 30.

While Rs 25.43 crore were collected on Tuesday alone, the officials were expecting the revenue to cross Rs 750 crore.

Serilingampally Circle scored the highest with Rs 78.29 crore tax collected from the area followed by Jubilee Hills with Rs 63.35 crore and Khairatabad with Rs 50.14 crore.

GHMC generated Rs 742.41 crore in revenue last year with a target of Rs 750 crore set for this financial year.

Also, the corporation’s Citizen Service Centres (CSCs) were kept open on Sunday (April 23) from 10.30 am to 5 pm to facilitate the payment of property taxes while most of the property owners paid tax online this year.

Citizens interested to avail of a 5 per cent rebate under this scheme can pay the property tax online on the website or use the My GHMC App.

People may also reach out to GHMC Citizen Services Centres, MeeSeva centres or bill collectors to pay the tax.

Action against property tax defaulters and fraudulent entries in the Property Tax Self Assessment application has been initiated by the corporation this year.