Hyderabad: 30-day traffic restrictions at Chintal Market for GHMC works

Hyderabad: Month-long traffic restrictions have been announced for GHMC works on the Twince Box culvert at Chintal Market.

According to a press release, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will be taking up the work for a period of 30 days from April 28, 2023 to May 28, 2023, around the Jeedimetla police station limits.

The commuters are hereby advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion due to diversions in the following stretches.

Traffic coming from Chinthal main road towards Padmanagar ring road will be diverted at Yellamma temple-take Left-Vani Nagar-Quthbullaur Village.

The traffic coming from Padmanagar ring road will be diverted at Manikyanagar Kaman-Delhi Public School-Pandu Statue-Chinthal main road and

The traffic coming from Padmanagar ring road will be diverted at Fine Chicken Market-Ambedkar Nagar Road-Ambedkar Statue-take right-Ramreddy Nagar-Rainbow high school IDPL Main Road.

Commuters have been requested to cooperate with the GHMC and the Traffic police for early completion of the work.