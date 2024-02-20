Hyderabad: Rs 65L found in raids at house of official who wept after bribery was caught

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the house of the Executive Engineer in charge SE Tribal Welfare Engineering Department, K Jaga Jyothi, who was trapped red-handed on Monday, February 20, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 84,000 at her office.

The ACB after nabbing the official conducted searches at her house in Mehdipatnam and found Rs 65 lakh cash, 3.639 grams of gold, and seized documents pertaining to open plots and agriculture lands.

Jyothi demanded the amount from a licensed contractor for doing official work.

Further investigation is underway.