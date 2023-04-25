Hyderabad: Rs 82 cr sanctioned for 4 STPs near Osman, Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 82.23 crore to the water board here for setting up four sewerage treatment plants (STP) with a capacity of 20 million litres per day (MLD) in the catchment of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar water bodies.

It may be recalled that the Telangana government last year scrapped GO 111, an earlier order that protected the catchment area of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar water bodies. The state’s logic was that as both the usability of both lakes for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs have reduced considerably over the years, the order prohibiting construction in a 10 kilometre radius comprising the catchment area of both the reservoirs.

While a case in the Telangana high court is still pending regarding the scrapping of GO 111, the state government’s order on Tuesday said that the sanctioning of Rs 82.23 crore for the STPs was based on a proposal by the director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to contain immediate sewerage flows. The order also stated that comprehensive plan is also being created for sewerage diversion and treatment.

Over the years, inflows into both lakes have reduced due to encroachments into the catchment areas. On the other hand, due to constant urbanisation in the nearby areas, there was also demand by locals to remove the restrictions of GO 111 from the state government.