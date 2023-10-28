Hyderabad: Ruckus at Cong office over Jubilee Hills seat allocation

Hyderabad: Ruckus happened at Gandhi Bhavan over the party’s decision to allocate Jubilee Hills seat to cricketer turned politician Mohammad Azharuddin.

Associates of P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who was denied a ticket from Jubilee Hills constituency held a protest at the Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

The protestors later damaged the flexis and hoardings put up in the TPCC party office and pelted stones on the building.

Since morning, the followers of Vishnuvardhan Reddy gathered at Gandhi Bhavan to show their resentment to the decision of the party that gave the Jubilee Hills seat ticket to Azharuddin.

Displeased over the move, Vishnuvardhan Reddy resigned from the party on Saturday.

The Begum Bazaar police visited Gandhi Bhavan after the incident. More police force was deployed at Gandhi Bhavan in view of the protest after the second list was announced by the party on Friday.

The state is going to the polls on November 30.