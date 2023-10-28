Telangana polls: Vishnu Vardhan Reddy resigns from Congress

Hyderabad: Former MLA Vishnu Vardhan Reddy expressed his displeasure and resigned from the Congress after the party allotted the Jubilee Hills ticket to former MP and cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who is son of noted politician P Janardhan Reddy popularly known as PJR said he was assured of a ticket from Jubilee Hills constituency by Telangana Congress incharge Manekrao Thakre.

“Jubilee Hills is the only seat in Hyderabad where the Congress party is likely to win. It was surprising that such a seat was given to someone who was not associated with the constituency,” he said.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that after the announcement of the elections, he has been campaigning from house to house, and has now resigned after Congress overlooked him.

Jubilee Hills consists of voters from different communities including SCs, BCs and other groups. “It is unfair to give tickets to only one community. Tickets were given in the Congress party only to those who served the leaders and not the people,” added Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

Reddy complained that the party also floated a rule of one ticket to one family and that two tickets have been given in certain cases. He said it is wrong on the part of the party to ignore the family of a leader like PJR in Hyderabad and added that he will definitely contest from Jubilee Hills and is exploring all options.

The AICC gave the Jubilee Hills ticket to former MP and cricketer Mohd Azharuddin on Friday.

Earlier, when the former cricketer held meetings at various venues in Jubilee Hills, Vishnuvardhan Reddy prevented Azharuddin from conducting such gatherings.

P Vishnuvardhan Reddy won from Jubilee Hills in 2004 and 2009 but lost to MLA BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in 2014 and 2018.