Telangana polls: Azharuddin, Gaddar’s daughter in Congress’ 2nd list

Hyderabad: The Congress party has released its second list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Telangana polls on November 30.

Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin found his place as the grand old party’s candidate from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad.

Late balladeer and activist Gaddar’s daughter Dr G V Vennela is fielded by the party from the Secunderabad cantonment segment.

K Rajagopal Reddy, who rejoined the party after being in the BJP, is present on the list as the party’s candidate from Munugode.

Party senior leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar will contest the polls from Husnabad. Another senior Madhu Yashki Goud is contesting from L B Nagar.

The list includes a considerable number of disgruntled turncoats from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Prominent BRS turncoats Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageshwara Rao who recently joined the Congress are being fielded from Palair and Khammam respectively.

Ex-BRS corporators Jadeeshwar Goud and P Vijaya Reddy are fielded from the Serlingampally and Khairatabad constituencies respectively.

BRS turncoat from Serlingampally is fielded from Kukatpalle.

The grand old party had released its first list on October 15, Sunday. With this second list, the Congress has now announced candidates for a total of 100 constituencies across the state.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leadership deliberated upon the names of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls at a crucial meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee here.

Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting was attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, besides members of the committee and Telangana leaders, including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. The Congress had also held a meeting of the CEC for Telangana on Wednesday.

The Congress is seeking to replace the BRS government in the state.

In the earlier list, the party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat.

Revanth Reddy is currently the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency.

The state is going to the ballot on November 30.

