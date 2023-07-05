Hyderabad: Salesman attacks customer at a mall in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: A salesman attacked a man with an iron rod at a shop in Tolichowki on Tuesday night when the victim objected to him abusing another customer.

The incident happened at Vishal Mega Mart at Podium Mall Janakinagar.

The injured person Bilal Khan and his brother Suleman Khan went to the store to buy a T-shirt when they noticed a salesman abusing a customer in filthy language.

“Bilal objected to the behaviour of the salesman and asked him to speak properly with that person. It angered the salesman and the accused quarrelled with Bilal too and hit him with an iron rod on his head leading to severe injury,” said A Ganesh Goud, sub inspector Filmnagar police station.

Bilal was shifted to the hospital and late in the night approached the police who booked a case under Section 324 of IPC an investigation going on.