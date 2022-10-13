Hyderabad: SC-appointed committee inspects Gymkhana ground

Hyderabad: IPS officer Anjani Kumar along with other committee members Venkatpati Raju and Vanka Pratap on Thursday inspected the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad. The Supreme Court-appointed committee has four members including justice Kakru.

The committee will facilitate the revival of cricket training and coaching at all levels both for boys and girls.

Vanka Pratap as Director of Cricket Academy is preparing the training calendar. This will give the opportunity to coach and train players from rural areas as well.

Telangana state IT minister KT Rama Rao and minister Srinivas Goud have been guiding the committee to ensure that rural talents are properly encouraged.

After the Diwali festival, district-wise coaching activities will start at Gymkhana. Players will get best quality coaching. Accommodation will be provided at the Uppal Stadium.

Secretary sports Sandeep Sultania IAS under the guidance of Minister Srinivas Goud is helping each district and Municipality to have its own cricket association. They all will be part of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. This was also recommended by the Lodha Committee Report which was formed by the Supreme Court of India.

The supervisory committee will have the next meeting at Uppal stadium on October 15.