Hyderabad: SC grants relief to Telangana govt in Gandipet land dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana government received a significant legal victory as the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the government in the Manchirevula lands dispute in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district. The court clarified that all the land under unauthorized occupation rightfully belongs to the government and has been duly allotted to the Greyhounds department.

The dispute over the 143 acres of land in Manchirevula dates back to 1993 when private individuals illegally occupied the land. Subsequently, the government issued notices to the occupants against their illegal occupation of the assigned land. The occupants filed a petition in the High Court contesting the government’s notices. Initially, a single bench of the High Court upheld the claim of the private individuals over the land. However, the government appealed the decision in the division bench, which ruled in favor of the government and invalidated the single judge’s orders.

Unsatisfied with the division bench’s verdict, the unauthorized occupants approached the Supreme Court with their pleas. Today, the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas of the occupants and upheld the government’s stance, declaring the land as government property. The apex court emphasized that local courts and the High Court have no authority to interfere in this matter and reiterated that its orders are final with no room for further interference.

Additionally, the Supreme Court upheld the government’s decision to allot the disputed land to the Greyhounds department of the police. The verdict came from a bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Dipankar Dutta, providing much-needed relief to the Telangana government and resolving the long-standing dispute over the Manchirevula lands.