Hyderabad: School found to be flouting rules, shut down

Hyderabad: A school in Panjeshah of Old City was found by the District Educational Officer to be flouting rules and misusing the institute’s campus. As a result, the school’s recognition was cancelled and its premises sealed by its deputy inspector.

According to the DEO of Hyderabad, the management of Canopus Comprehensive School in Panjeshah, Itebar Chowk, was functioning as per its own ‘whims and fancies.’ The school’s management reportedly misused the campus, violating the rules of Government Order no 1 (1994).

As the management was unable to provide an explanation for the irregularities, authorities took the step to revoke recognition and seal the premises.

City govt schools await uniforms, textbooks

Meanwhile, as the new term began, students of government schools in Telangana were found to suffer from a lack of basic infrastructure and facilities.

Nearly 50% of government schools have still not received uniforms and books, The Hans India reported.

According to a government teacher, this issue has existed for the last five years.

“Every year we face the same problem. Many dharna and protests were organised but the state education department seems least bothered about the students and their education. Our school has not received sufficient textbooks forcing students to borrow books from others,” the teacher said.