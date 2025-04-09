Hyderabad school student dies by suicide over exam fear

His mother revealed that he had been stressed about annual examinations and feared poor performance.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 9th April 2025 10:24 am IST
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 14-year-old Hyderabad school student allegedly died by suicide due to exam-related anxiety.

The victim who is identified as C. Sai Raju was a Class 9 student at a local school and a resident of Sai Saptagiri Colony.

What happened?

On Monday evening, Sai Raju went to his bedroom under the pretext of studying and locked the door from inside. When his mother checked on him later, he did not respond.

Neighbors rushed to help and broke open the door only to find the boy hanging from the ceiling fan.

Exam anxiety suspected behind Hyderabad school student’s suicide

According to the police, Sai Raju’s mother revealed that he had been stressed about his annual examinations and feared poor performance.

Authorities suspect the anxiety may have driven him to take the extreme step.

The LB Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)

