Hyderabad school students advised to opt for buses to reduce traffic congestion

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police have advised school students to opt for buses rather than private vehicles to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

A coordination meeting was held with school principals and management to discuss traffic-related issues arising from school transportation, where Cyberabad’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Dr Gajarao Bhupal, asked schools to encourage more students to use school buses instead of private cars.

He said that heavy traffic near schools and U-turns during peak hours is a major concern needing immediate attention.

To resolve the issue, the commissioner recommended proper planning of bus routes so that buses don’t overlap on the same routes, causing congestion.

He also advised staggering school timings to avoid all kids being released at the same time.

He asked schools to conduct awareness programs with parents, recommending car pooling and limiting the use of private vehicles to tackle congestion on roads. In addition to this, schools must issue clear transport guidelines for parents.

Schools have also been asked to conduct regular alcohol tests for bus drivers and conductors to ensure the safety of children.

He assured that the traffic police will provide assistance with signals and regulate the movement of school buses during peak hours, and requested cooperation from both the schools and parents to ensure safe and smooth traffic management for everyone.