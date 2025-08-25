Telangana schools to close for 13 days for Dasara holidays

Before the break, schools have been asked to complete the Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) exams.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2025 1:57 pm IST
Telangana govt releases list of general, optional holidays for 2025
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Schools across Telangana will remain closed for Dasara holidays from September 21 to October 3, as per the schedule released by the School Education Department. Regular classes will resume on October 4.

Before the break, schools have been asked to complete the Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) exams. After reopening, the Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) exams will be held from October 24 to 31, with results to be declared by November 6 after evaluation.

The department also clarified that there will be no other examinations in November, and schools will continue with normal classroom teaching.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2025 1:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button