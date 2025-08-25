Telangana schools to close for 13 days for Dasara holidays

Hyderabad: Schools across Telangana will remain closed for Dasara holidays from September 21 to October 3, as per the schedule released by the School Education Department. Regular classes will resume on October 4.

Before the break, schools have been asked to complete the Formative Assessment-2 (FA-2) exams. After reopening, the Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) exams will be held from October 24 to 31, with results to be declared by November 6 after evaluation.

Also Read Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 holiday for schools in Hyderabad

The department also clarified that there will be no other examinations in November, and schools will continue with normal classroom teaching.