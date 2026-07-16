Hyderabad school teacher accused of sexually harassing girls

Hyderabad: A woman has alleged that a mathematics teacher at a private school sexually harassed students and accused both the school management and the police of failing to take prompt action despite an FIR being registered.

Speaking to the media, Begum, a resident of Ambedkar Basti, said that her children study at a school in Srinagar Colony. She alleged that the mathematics teacher, identified as Ravi Teja, had been misbehaving with several students for nearly two months by allegedly holding the hands of girl students and making them feel uncomfortable.

She said that after discussing the issue with other parents, they jointly approached the police and registered an FIR at Kachiguda Police Station on July 9. They also sought assistance from the Bharosa Centre.

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According to the complainant, five days had passed since the FIR was registered, but no action had been taken against the teacher. She claimed that despite repeatedly contacting the investigating officer, she was told that the case was under “deep investigation.”

Begum further alleged that the accused teacher continues to attend the school every day, causing fear and distress among students. She said many children are reluctant to attend school and return home upset because of the alleged incidents.

The parent also accused the school management of failing to act on the complaints. She named Padmavathi and Ramesh, alleging that they downplayed the allegations instead of taking appropriate action. She claimed that when parents sought help, the management did not respond adequately.

Demanding immediate intervention, Begum urged the authorities to arrest the accused teacher and initiate stringent action against him, as well as against the school management, for their alleged inaction.

The police are investigating the case. The allegations have not yet been independently verified, and the response of the accused teacher and the school management was not immediately available.