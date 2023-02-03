Hyderabad: School teacher killed by husband at Langer Houz; arrested

Hyderabad: A school teacher was murdered allegedly by her husband at Langer Houz on Friday morning.

Kareem Begum, a resident of Hashamnagar Langer Houz has married to Mohd Yousuf seven years ago and the couple is blessed with three children.

Since the last year, the couple was staying separately and Kareema Begum was living at her parents’ house. While Kareema Begum was going to school by walk Yousuf came towards carrying an iron rod and hit on her head. She fell unconsciously and bleed profusely, said K Srinivas, SHO Langer Houz.

The Langer Houz police on getting information from the control room reached the spot and shifted the woman to the hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead.

The police took Yousuf into custody. A case is booked under Section 302 of IPC and an investigation is underway.

Police said the murder was due to some differences between the couple.