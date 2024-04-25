Hyderabad school van driver gets lifer for raping nursery girl

Hyderabad: XII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally sentenced a 46-year-old Hyderabad school van driver, accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old nursery girl, to rigorous imprisonment for life.

Justice T Anitha, who delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday, also directed him to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

The CCTV camera in the school located in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar shows that the driver on finding the girl alone on the school premises took her to an isolated area and assaulted her. The girl was then studying nursery in the school. As the driver would pick up and drop the girl every day, he later, dropped the girl home along with other children.

On the day of the incident, when the driver came to the school for his first trip sexually assaulted her. She told her mother about her ordeal, following which a complaint was lodged against him. He was arrested and sent to remand.

According to A Ram Reddy, additional public prosecutor, the girl identified the accused driver in the court and provided the details of his assault.