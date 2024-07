Hyderabad: Due to scheduled track maintenance in the Guntakal Division, the South Central Railway (SCR) will partially cancel specific train services from August 1 to 31.

The affected services include the Kacheguda – Raichur DEMU (07477) and the Raichur DEMU – Kacheguda (07478).

SCR officials have advised passengers to take note of these changes and adjust their travel plans accordingly.