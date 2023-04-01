Hyderabad: SCR cancels several MMTS trains on Saturday

Hyderabad: Owing to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled several MMTS train services on Saturday.

Cancelled services include Lingampally – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Falaknuma – Hyderabad and Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram.

Rail users have been requested to make note of the cancellations and plan an alternative mode of travel.

Recently, the SCR has extended the service of special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati to alleviate the summer traffic.

As a result, the Secunderabad-Tirupati (07489) train will operate on April 7 and 14, while the Tirupati-Secunderabad (07490) train will operate on April 9 and 16.

In both directions, the four train services will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Tadipatri, Kadapa, and Renigunta stations.