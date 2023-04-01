Hyderabad: SCR cancels several MMTS trains on Saturday

Hyderabad: Owing to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled several MMTS train services on Saturday.

Cancelled services include Lingampally – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Falaknuma – Hyderabad and Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram.

Rail users have been requested to make note of the cancellations and plan an alternative mode of travel.

Summer special trains between Secunderabad & Tirupati extended

Recently, the SCR has extended the service of special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati to alleviate the summer traffic.

As a result, the Secunderabad-Tirupati (07489) train will operate on April 7 and 14, while the Tirupati-Secunderabad (07490) train will operate on April 9 and 16.

In both directions, the four train services will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Tadipatri, Kadapa, and Renigunta stations.

