Summer special trains between Secunderabad & Tirupati extended

Hyderabad: To alleviate the summer traffic, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the service of special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

As a result, the Secunderabad-Tirupati (07489) train will operate on April 7 and 14, while the Tirupati-Secunderabad (07490) train will operate on April 9 and 16.

In both directions, the four train services will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Tadipatri, Kadapa, and Renigunta stations.

The SCR said that these trains are made up of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches.

The SCR has also extended the service of special trains in preparation for the summer.

As a result, the Belagavi-Secunderabad train will operate from March 31 to June 30, while the Secunderabad-Belagavi train will operate from April 1 to July 1.

The SCR urged that train passengers be aware of the change and arrange their journey appropriately.