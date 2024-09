Hyderabad: SCR reschedules trains due to water logging on tracks

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR)on Friday, September 6, diverted and rescheduled trains due to water logging on tracks.

Eight trains have been diverted while one has been rescheduled. Train number 20820 travelling from Okha to Puri has been diverted via Motumari-Vishnupuram-Guntur-Vijayawada; train number 12626 travelling from New Delhi to Trivandrum has been diverted via Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta.

Train number 12626 from New Delhi to Trivandrum has been diverted towards Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta; Train number 18045 from Shalimar to Hyderabad has been diverted via Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Pagidipalli; train number 12269 travelling from Chennai to Nizamuddin has been diverted via Duvvada-Simhachalam-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Nagpur.

Train number 18111 travelling from TATA to Yeswantpur has been diverted at Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Nandyal-Guntakal-Bellary; train number 16032 travelling from SVDK to Chennai Central has been diverted at Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta; train number 02122 travelling from Jabalpur to Madurai has been diverted via Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta- Chennai Egmore.

Train number 18046 from Hyderabad to Shalimar was rescheduled from 8 Am to 10 AM on Friday.