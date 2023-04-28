Hyderabad: SCR to operate 4 special trains between Secunderabad, Banaras

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway will operate four special trains between Secunderabad and Banaras to clear rush of passengers during Ganga Pushkaram.

These trains will operate from April 29 and May 5. On April 29. The special Ganga Pushkaram trains will depart from Secunderabad at 9.40 p.m. and reach Banaras 06.30 a.m. on May 1. In the return direction, the train will depart from Banaras at 08.35 a.m on May 1 and reach Secunderabad at 6.15 p.m. on May 2.

The second special train from Secunderabad will depart at 9.40 p.m. on May 3 and reach Banaras at 06.30 a.m. on May 5. The pairing train will depart from Banaras at 8.35 a.m. on May 5 and reach Secunderabad at 6.15 p.m. on May 6.

These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramage dampener, Bellampalli, Sirpurkagazhnagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Italian, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni junction, Santa, Manipur and Prayagraj Chheoki stations in both the directions.

