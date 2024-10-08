Hyderabad: SCR to operate 770 special trains for Dasara

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday, October 7, announced to operate 771 special trains for Dasara and Chatt Puja.

The authority is also making arrangements to run more reserved and unreserved (Jansadharan) special trains during the season as per the demand.

The SCR is operating special trains in the popular routes like Kakinada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Nagarsol, Malda Town, Gorakhpur, Danapur, Raxaul, Nizamuddin, Berhampur and Howrah directions.

Also Read Hyderabad: MANUU students hold solidarity march for Palestine

Annually, many people from all over India travel for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. Due to the heavy influx of passengers during the festive season, most trains see their tickets go on the waiting list two to three months in advance.

To address this, Indian Railway is operating special trains during the festival season this year.