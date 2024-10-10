Hyderabad: Scrap trader stabbed to death at Falaknuma

Hyderabad: A scrap trader was stabbed to death at Falaknuma on Wednesday, October 9, while discussing an issue with his alleged assailants.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Mohammed Sajid. As he returned home from work around 10:30 pm, the victim received a call from some people to discuss an issue.

“When he came out, a man, Siddiq, stabbed Sajid repeatedly leading to severe bleeding injuries. Subsequently, he was pronounced dead at OGH. A case was registered and teams have been formed to investigate the case,” Falaknuma SHO KA Adi Reddy said.

The case was registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.)