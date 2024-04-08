Hyderabad: Scuffle between TSRTC driver, bike rider causes traffic jam at Attapur

Hyderabad: A minor scuffle ensued between two people riding on a two-wheeler and a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus driver after the bike was hit by the bus. The incident caused a minor traffic jam near Pillar number 135 at Attapur on Monday, April 8.

The incident occurred after the two-wheeler rider attempted to overtake the bus from the wrong side, resulting in an accident that caused them to fall. However, no injuries or damage to the vehicle were reported.

After the crash, there was an argument between the riders and the bus driver. The driver allegedly slapped one of them. Subsequently, another person who was riding on the bike entered the RTC bus wielding a screwdriver and threatened the driver.

Police promptly responded to the scene and defused the tension between the two parties. They also cleared the traffic jam.