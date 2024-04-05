Hyderabad: Scuffle over entry into Uppal stadium for SRH vs CSK IPL match

Spectators alleged that they were not allowed to enter even when they showed their purchased tickets. The row escalated as some of them pushed the barricades near the gate.

Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium decked up for India vs England test match
Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A scuffle between spectators and police personnel reportedly took place at the Uppal Stadium where the much-anticipated match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 5.

Spectators alleged that they were not allowed to enter even when they showed their purchased tickets. The row escalated as some of them pushed the barricades near the gate.

Subsequently, an argument and a scuffle occurred between police and spectators.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
