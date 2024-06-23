Hyderabad: Sec 144 in Miyapur after masses gather to ‘encroach’ on HMDA land

Hyderabad: Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the IPC in Miyapur and as many as 21 persons have so far been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a revenue official, rioting, and trespassing on HMDA land on Saturday.

The prohibitory orders came into force at 6 am on Sunday, June 23, and would continue till June 29.

According to reports, around 2500 people including a sizeable number of women had gathered at the HMDA land and erected huts for the past three days.

Sources suggest that the encroachers were conned into gathering at the land by leaders of a political party through a WhatsApp forward, telling them that the government was allocating land to homeless people.

Police told Siasat.com that the people pelted stones at them and other HMDA officials, present at the site. A revenue department official also sustained injuries in stone pelting.

In this regard, the police booked a case under 307, 333, 447, 147, 148, 120 (B) IPC and r/w 149 IPC against the perpetrators.

“During the investigation, we have arrested 21 people who were behind this conspiracy and also instigated the mob to resort to violence and unlawful acts. They have been sent to judicial remand,” said Dr G Vineeth, DCP Madhapur.

“Any individual or group who will try to take possession of government lands illegally will be booked under stringent provisions of law and further they will be treated as Land grabbers and dealt with strictly under the law,” the DCP added.