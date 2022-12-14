Hyderabad: Secunderabad railway station to be revamped by Oct 2025

Hyderabad: The renovation of the Secunderabad railway station is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 699 crores. it is set to be completed by October 2025, said South Central Railway (SCR) authorities.

The topography survey was completed and soil testing has been done at different sites across the station in recent days. The project is being executed on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode by Girdharilal Construction Private Limited and is targeted for completion within 36 months.

The India Institute of Technology – Delhi has been appointed as the ‘proof consultant’ to evaluate the structure design of the building the lead design director, safety consultant and proof consultant to finalise the design aspects within time.

The topographic survey would help identify the elevation of the surface proposed at different levels comprising basement, ground, mezzanine, and first and second-floor levels. The project will help create a 3D figure for the construction of the proposed building structure, sky concourse, foot-over bridges and others.

Also Read Hyderabad: MNJ to open new cancer block MNJ hospital next week

Some of the old SCR railway quarters have been demolished to pave the way for the proposed new buildings of the RPF armory and cash guard. Soil exploration will help in constructing the foundations suitably and a site office along with a laboratory has been set up on the southern side of the existing station building which handles more than 20 million passengers.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has said work is being closely monitored at all levels and the major objective of the station renovation is to redevelop and regenerate the city’s core area with multi-modal integration and seamless movement of passengers. The proposed new building will have convenient pick-up and drop-off areas for the passengers, an adequate parking facility, it will also decongest the circulating area, said a press release.