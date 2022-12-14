Hyderabad: MNJ to open new cancer block MNJ hospital next week

Hyderabad: The 300-bed cancer block at Mehdi Nawaz Jung (MNJ) Cancer Hospital, which was built at a cost of around Rs. 40 crores, would be officially opened in the coming week.

The health minister, T Harish Rao, stated that the new block will increase the hospital’s overall bed capacity to 750.

While assessing the progress of the new cancer block, Harish Rao gave instructions to staff to inform patients and their loved ones about palliative care and to ensure that services were available for terminally ill cancer patients.

He also instructed health workers to increase the number of mobile screening clinics in the districts to discover cancer patients in outlying areas.

Rao ordered officials to concentrate on identifying genetic diseases in children after reviewing the services provided by the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). “If there is a need, we can analyse the current genetic healthcare services for youngsters in neighbouring states,” he stated.

The minister also instructed the senior management of NIMS to concentrate more on declaring patients who are very ill and who would not recover as brain dead. “Declaring someone brain dead is crucial to ensuring a steady stream of organ donors for those in need.” “Please take steps to persuade the family members of brain-dead victims to donate the deceased’s organs.”

The health minister gave directions to the top nephrologists at NIMS to ensure that chronic kidney patients receiving dialysis were properly monitored remotely at government hospitals in the districts.