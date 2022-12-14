Hyderabad: Bosch’s automotive cyber security facility inaugurated

Hyderabad: Bosch Global Software Technology has launched a smart campus with a special focus on strengthening the automotive engineering domain in Hyderabad.

The company offers solutions in artificial intelligence and has a strong focus on research and development.

IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the smart campus of Bosch Software in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The IT Minister stated that the new 1.5 lakh square foot facility, which will employ over 3,000 people, will help Bosch increase its market share in the automotive engineering sector.

The engineering talent and innovation ecosystem in Telangana are demonstrated by the new campus of Bosch. Hyderabad has been elevated to the top-tier tech hub in the country as a result of our government’s focus on providing world-class infrastructure to IT companies, according to KTR.

According to the minister, the company has already hired 1400 people and plans to hire more.

Rao in his speech mentioned the companies that have already invested in Telangana, such as Uber and Apple, and how well they have grown over the years. Later, he thanked Bosch and other multinational companies for investing in Hyderabad.

Telangana is planning to set up a new mobility hub that will have five key zones: an engineering zone, a manufacturing zone, an innovation zone, a talent zone, and an experience zone.

Amaraja has also chosen to set up a lithium-ion battery facility with an investment of Rs 9,500 crore in Mahbubnagar, he added. He mentioned future plans for Telangana, such as hosting an EVweek and an EV summit as part of the Telangana Valley Mobility Initiative.

Bosch is working with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science to create a centre of excellence for creating the necessary engineering talent in Hyderabad. It is India’s first centre of excellence in automotive cyber security, which will improve design thinking and innovation among engineers.

The company is also working on projects to improve health care and infrastructure. The firm’s Engine Management System Development project recently won the “Project of the Year Award.’