German MNC Bosch to set up facility in Hyderabad, to employ 3000 people

Hyderabad: Bosch, the renowned German Multi-National Company has chosen to set up a facility with Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence in the city of Hyderabad. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter on Tuesday and expressed jubilation over the matter.

The Minister said that the proposed facility will provide employment to about 3000 people.

“BOSCH in Hyderabad!

German MNC & a world leader in Mobility, Industrial Engineering & Home Appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3000 people,” he said.