Hyderabad: Secunderabad station upgradation works in full swing

Hyderabad: The upgradation work of Secunderabad railway station which is being undertaken by South Central Railway as part of ‘Major Upgradation of Railway Stations’ by the Ministry of Railways is in fast progress.

The upgradation works continue in full swing with the temporary booking office likely to be completed this month. Works have commenced for 9.5 lakh litre capacity underground water tanks.

The major works with regard to the temporary booking office and RPF building are in fast progress and are being taken up in a phased manner, as per the proposed plan and schedule.

As part of the station upgradation works for Secunderabad Railway station, the construction work for temporary offices has been taken up after completing the soil investigation work and topographic survey.

The laying of foundations, erection of columns, and shelter works have been completed for the temporary booking office while the flooring, plumbing, electrical, and false ceiling works are in progress. The new temporary booking office is likely to be opened in May 2023.

Likewise, work related to the new upcoming RPF building has been proceeding at a brisk pace with works related to the construction of the foundation and columns having been completed, while slab and partition-related works are in fast progress.

Station building to be opened soon

A new station building is also likely to come on the south side of the existing station building.

To accommodate passengers coming in this direction underground parking facility is also being provided.

In this regard, excavation and foundation works for the basement on the south side of the station are currently in progress.

The station upgradation plan has a provision for holding 11 lakh litres capacity of water in underground tanks.

In this regard, works have already commenced with regard to 9.5 lakh litres of underground tanks. Excavation work along with the laying of PCC beds for underground tanks has been completed at platform 10 and the PRS building.

In the next stage, reinforcement bar binding works are in progress, simultaneously, the shifting of offices in the Northside building is in progress. As of now, 60 percent of the utilities shifting has been completed, while the balance of utilities shifting is in progress.

General manager of SCR, Arun Kumar Jain has stated that Secunderabad station, the major railway station in the twin cities area is being redeveloped to give an elegant look and provide world-class amenities.

The redeveloped station will cater to the steadily increasing footfall and will be able to meet the passenger demand for the next 40 years.

The upgradation work of the station is being taken up at the cost of nearly Rs 700 crores and every stage of the project is being monitored to ensure timely completion of this prestigious project.