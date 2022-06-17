Hyderabad: Security beefed up at railway stations across city

Hyderabad: The authorities beefed up security at all railway stations in Telangana following violence at Secunderabad railway station in Hyderabad on Friday. The violence was a result of protests against the Union government’s introduction of the Agnipath scheme.

Armed Reserve and Telangana State Special Police are deployed at important railway stations like Kachiguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Ghatkesar, Medchal, Lingampally, and Falaknuma railway stations in Hyderabad.

Similarly, at all major railway stations across districts, armed police personnel were deployed both within and outside the stations.

The local police are assisting the Railway Protection Force and the Government railway police.

Senior officials of the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police rushed to the Secunderabad railway station.

The Hyderabad police deployed Task Force and Quick Reaction Teams at the station.

Hundreds of youth are still present at the Secunderabad and carrying out the protest on the railway tracks. Efforts are on to send them outside.