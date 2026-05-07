Hyderabad: Security guard attacks attendant at Niloufer Hospital, removed

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a woman attending to a patient was allegedly attacked by a security guard at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6.

The attack was caught on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, with the video shared online showing the female security guard pushing the attendant against the wall and hitting her. Before the physical assault, the attendant stopped the guard and started an argument.

The tension escalated as the attendant tried to slap the guard, after which the hospital staff and other attendants separated the two women. The reason for the altercation is not clear.

In a disturbing incident, a woman attendant was attacked by a security guard at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6.



The attack was caught on Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV), and a video shared online showed the female security guard pushing the… pic.twitter.com/kysLpRCGUX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 7, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Niloufer Hospital Superintendent G Vijay Kumar, said, “The security guard involved in the altercation has been removed from service, and the security agency has been reprimanded for the woman’s actions.”