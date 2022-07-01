Hyderabad: Security up near Charminar in view of BJP meeting

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made around the Charminar in view of the Friday or Jumma prayers (namaz) coming a day before the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day national executive meeting being held in the city.

The Cyberabad and Hyderabad police are also on alert in view of protests that may be held against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The city police has deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF), Task Force, Armed Reserve police and local law and order personnel as part of its security arrangements.

Police pickets have also been posted at various important and sensitive places in the Old City areas of Hyderabad to ensure that the BJP’s meeting goes well. Patrolling vehicles have also been asked to do thorough checks, said senior police officials are monitoring the situation.

“Although there are no reports of trouble these are only precautionary measures. Several high profile BJP leaders are in city so we are alert,” said a police officer. The Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police will be on alert till Eid ul Adha festival. Every single BJP leader of significance, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad for the national executive meeting.

Charged political atmosphere

The political atmosphere in the older parts of Hyderabad is also getting charged up in the backdrop of the meeting. Aside from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers, chief ministers of BJP ruled states and other functionaries will participate in the event on July 2 and July 3.

A day earlier on Thursday, Syed Zafar Islam, Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh participated in a series of programs in Bahadurpura assembly constituency. He met several party workers in Rajanna Bowli, Ramnaspura and Kishanbagh during the day-long program. Actress and BJP leader Khushbhu Sundar, was invited to attend a program at Ghansi Bazaar by the party workers and she attended the program in the evening.

The party as per its program schedule had allotted an assembly constituency to each BJP national executive committee member, including ministers and asked them to spend two days prior to the conclave next week. The party plans to make inroads at the grassroots in Telangana and come to power in 2023.