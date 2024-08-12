Hyderabad sees decline in flat size among top 7 cities in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad emerged as the only city among the top seven cities in India to see a decline in flat size from 2023 to H1 of 2024, with a decrease of 13 percent to 2,010 sq. ft.

According to a report by real estate services company ANAROCK, NCR saw the highest jump in average flat size, increasing from 1,250 sq. ft. in 2019 to 2,450 sq. ft. in H1 2024, due to the rise in new luxury supply.

In the last six months, the average size of flats in NCR increased by 30 percent.

Hyderabad records second-highest average flat size

Despite the drop in average flat size over the past six months, Hyderabad still ranks second among the top seven cities in terms of flat size.

Though the flat size decreased in the past six months, it increased by 18 percent from 2019 to H1 2024, rising from 1,700 sq. ft. in 2019 to 2,010 sq. ft. in H1 2024.

Mumbai Metropolitan Area

Unsurprisingly, the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) has the smallest average flat size. However, it increased from 784 sq. ft. in 2019 to 825 sq. ft. in H1 2024.

Below are the average flat sizes in Hyderabad and other top six cities in India.

Cities Average flat size (in sq.ft) NCR 2450 Hyderabad 2010 Bengaluru 1630 Chennai 1450 Kolkata 1125 Pune 1103 MMR 825 Source: ANAROCK

In the report, Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman of ANAROCK Group, said, “This significant jump in NCR’s average flat size is largely due to the increased new supply of luxury apartments in the last one year. Developers here are responding to the higher demand for spacious luxury homes with appropriate supply.”