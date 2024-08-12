IMD Hyderabad predicts four days of rains; dark clouds hover over city

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted four days of rains, likely to continue until August 15.

According to the weather department, the city may experience a generally cloudy sky and rainfall until Thursday.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert for next one hour

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Hyderabad until 10 a.m.

Hyderabad residents woke up to drizzling rain and dark clouds this morning.

Rainfall so far

So far in the current Southwest Monsoon season, the state has received 528 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 433.7 mm, which is a deviation of 22 percent.

In the case of Hyderabad, the rainfall received so far in the current monsoon season is less than normal. It received 330.2 mm against a normal of 342.2 mm, which is a deviation of -4 percent.

Among the localities in Hyderabad, the highest deviation was witnessed in Nampally, which received 398.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 340.6 mm, a deviation of 17 percent.

It remains to be seen whether the rains predicted by IMD Hyderabad will bring the total rainfall in the current monsoon season to normal levels.