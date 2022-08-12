Hyderabad sees rise in cruise parties on Hussain Sagar, Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Cruises on Hussain Sagar and Durgam Cheruvu are becoming favourite spots for birthday parties in Hyderabad.

The number of people who are opting for cruise parties on the lakes has increased significantly after the lifting of lockdown.

Cruise parties on Hussain Sagar

On the Hussain Sagar, cruise parties take place on two cruises launched by the Tourism Department.

One of them is Khair-un-Nissa which can accommodate a hundred people. The cruise is available for Rs. 8000 for two hours between 9 am and 4 pm. The same cruise is available for Rs. 15000 for two hours between 9 pm and 11 pm.

Another cruise on Hussain Sagar, Arya Tara with a capacity to accommodate sixty people can be hired for Rs. 4000 for an hour. It can be booked for cruise parties between 9 am and 11 pm.

Also Read Musi River set to bag spot in list of tourist places in Hyderabad

Hussain Sagar: One of the popular tourist spots in Hyderabad

Hussain Sagar which was built by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah in 1563 is one of the popular tourist spots in Hyderabad.

The heart-shaped lake was named after Hussain Shah Wali, Master of Architecture. It was the main source of water supply before the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Buddha Status which is at the center of the lake was erected in 1992.

Cruise parties on Durgam Cheruvu

Ever since the construction of the cable bridge, Durgam Cheruvu also turned into one of the tourist spots in Hyderabad.

People are considering cruise parties on Durgam Cheruvu as an alternative to celebrating on a cruise on Hussain Sagar. The lake is also able to get more attention due to its proximity to corporate offices and IT companies.

A single-storeyed deluxe boat that can accommodate 30 people is being made available at Rs 3,500 for one hour. A cruise boat with a capacity to accommodate around 50 people is available at a cost of Rs 5,000 per hour.