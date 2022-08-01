Musi River set to bag spot in list of tourist places in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Musi River is all set to bag a spot in the list of tourist places in Hyderabad as the Telangana government has decided to take up beautification and developmental works.

As per the plan, roads will be constructed on either side of the river. Apart from it, riverfront development is also part of the master plan.

Under the infrastructure development plan, 14 bridges are planned to be constructed. Among 14 bridges, two are at Chaderghat and Musarambagh.

The government is also planning to build sewage plants at various spots as a part of environmental conservation works.

To make it one of the tourist places in Hyderabad, the authorities are planning to initiate beautification work that includes increasing greenery along with the Musi river.

List of tourist places in Hyderabad

Currently, Hyderabad has many tourist places. Among them, the most famous is Charminar which attracts thousands of people daily.

The top 10 tourist places in Hyderabad are as follows

Charminar Golconda Fort Chowmahalla Palace Qutub Shahi Tombs Hussain Sagar Lake Lumbini Park Ramoji Film City Necklace Road Gandipet Lake Nehru Zoo Park

There are many other tourist places in Hyderabad. Most of the historical places are located in the old city.