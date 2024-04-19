Hyderabad sees surge in power consumption amid heatwave

Hyderabad: Despite sporadic showers in some areas over the past few days, the prevailing heatwave conditions in Telangana have led to a significant surge in energy demand. Both domestic and commercial sectors are consuming more power as temperatures soar, with the peak load crossing the 4,000-megawatt mark in Greater Hyderabad.

Officials from the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) reported a substantial increase in peak load this year, ranging between 16% to 20% compared to 2022.

Notably, the peak load recorded in April this year has already surpassed last year’s peak load for May. On April 18 alone, the peak load soared to 4,053 MW.

Md. Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Discom, reassured on Thursday that the utility is well-prepared to meet the rising demand without any disruptions during this season.

Comparing the data, last year’s peak power load in Greater Hyderabad was recorded at 3,756 MW on May 19. However, this year, the load reached 3,832 MW as early as April 1.

Officials highlighted that the average demand for March and April in 2022 was 2,745 MW and 3,092 MW, respectively. In 2023, it increased to 2,814 MW and 3,148 MW, and this year, it rose further to 3,378 MW and 3,655 MW by April 17.