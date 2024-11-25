Hyderabad sees surge in registration of properties

In October, the city recorded home sales worth Rs 3617 crore.

Updated: 25th November 2024 12:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: The registration of properties in Hyderabad surged by 20 percent month-on-month (MoM) last month.

According to Knight Frank India, a leading real estate consultancy in the country, 5,985 residential units were registered in the city in October 2024.

Year-on-year (YoY), the city recorded a two percent growth alongside a 20 percent MoM increase. During the month, the city also recorded home sales worth Rs 3,617 crore.

The Hyderabad residential market encompasses four districts—Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy—covering home sales in both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

Volume (Number of units)Registration value (in Rs crore)
202357993175
202458943617
YoY (in percent)214
MoM (in percent)2028
Registration of properties in October 2024 (Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department)

Surge in registrations of high-value apartments

While properties priced under Rs 50 lakhs typically dominate registrations in Hyderabad, October saw a shift in demand towards higher-priced homes. The share of sales for homes priced at Rs 1 crore and above rose from 10 percent to 14 percent. Registrations for these high-value properties witnessed a significant 36 percent YoY increase.

October 2023October 2023YoY (in percent)
< 50 Lakh38313482-9
50 Lakh – 1 Crore1370160117
> 1 Crore59881136
Volume (Number of units) (Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department)

In October 2024, the majority of registered properties in Hyderabad were in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet, accounting for 70 percent of all registrations. Additionally, demand for larger properties exceeding 2,000 square feet increased, with registrations rising from 12 percent to 14 percent compared to the same period last year.

This growing interest in high-value and larger residential properties highlights evolving preferences among homebuyers in Hyderabad, reflecting confidence in the city’s real estate market.

