Hyderabad sees surge in registration of properties

Hyderabad: The registration of properties in Hyderabad surged by 20 percent month-on-month (MoM) last month.

According to Knight Frank India, a leading real estate consultancy in the country, 5,985 residential units were registered in the city in October 2024.

Registration of properties in Hyderabad jumps by 2 pc YoY

Year-on-year (YoY), the city recorded a two percent growth alongside a 20 percent MoM increase. During the month, the city also recorded home sales worth Rs 3,617 crore.

The Hyderabad residential market encompasses four districts—Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy—covering home sales in both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

Volume (Number of units) Registration value (in Rs crore) 2023 5799 3175 2024 5894 3617 YoY (in percent) 2 14 MoM (in percent) 20 28 Registration of properties in October 2024 (Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department)

Surge in registrations of high-value apartments

While properties priced under Rs 50 lakhs typically dominate registrations in Hyderabad, October saw a shift in demand towards higher-priced homes. The share of sales for homes priced at Rs 1 crore and above rose from 10 percent to 14 percent. Registrations for these high-value properties witnessed a significant 36 percent YoY increase.

October 2023 October 2023 YoY (in percent) < 50 Lakh 3831 3482 -9 50 Lakh – 1 Crore 1370 1601 17 > 1 Crore 598 811 36 Volume (Number of units) (Source: Knight Frank Research, Telangana Registration and Stamps Department)

In October 2024, the majority of registered properties in Hyderabad were in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 square feet, accounting for 70 percent of all registrations. Additionally, demand for larger properties exceeding 2,000 square feet increased, with registrations rising from 12 percent to 14 percent compared to the same period last year.

This growing interest in high-value and larger residential properties highlights evolving preferences among homebuyers in Hyderabad, reflecting confidence in the city’s real estate market.