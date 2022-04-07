Hyderabad: ‘Sehri special’ menus are now a thing this Ramzan

Hyderabad: After a two-year hiatus, the city is finally catching up with its Ramzan food cravings, given that in 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 lockdown was in place. Haleem, Pathar ka Gosht and all sorts of street food become ubiquitous all night long.

And to encourage more people to be out, many hotels in Hyderabad are now even offering ‘Sehri-specials’ menus, instead of having the same food options even in the night. Mostly available from 1:30 am to 4 am, these new menus certainly add flavour to the already wide variety of dishes available in Ramzan.



Umar, who runs Nayab hotel with his father, said, “We’ve introduced two new Ramzan special dishes this year. So far, the response from the crowd has been great, and we are considering adding more items to this. There are people coming from all across to have the ‘Nayab Special’ (which Umar said one has to eat, instead of giving details) and ‘Mutton Achar’ from our Sehri menu.”

Other restaurants have also introduced curated menus which are available from 2 am until 5 am. One can now have Bhaji Gurda, Bagara-chawal Dalcha , or even the typical Khichdi Khatta to satiate midnight hunger pangs.

Pista House is also one of the places that has introduced ‘Sehri of Hyderabad with unlimited menu’, where one can eat all they want at a set price per head. One can chose from a wide variety of dishes such as Qeema roti, Khatti daal, Shahi Nalli Dal to name a few. The food industry in the city is functioning round the clock now.

Umar also added, “We are seeing long lines of people waiting outside, biding time over cups of chai. They wait for the Muslims to finish their Sehri before they begin eating. Despite everybody wanting a taste of ‘Sehri-specials’, the crowds are being considerate of each other which is worth mentioning!”