Hyderabad: Seized vehicles rusting at Hussaini Alam police station, causing concerns

Hyderabad: Vehicles seized by the police for various violations have been rusting outside the Hussaini Alam police station for several months.

About 100 vehicles are parked in the open place adjacent to the Hussaini Alam police station and getting damaged due to a lot of dust and water. The police seized the vehicles in different cases and for MV Act violations during recent months.

The vehicle should have been shifted to the Goshamahal police grounds and then moved up for auction after issuing a public notice.

Due to the presence of the vehicles, a big portion of the road that was recently widened by GHMC is encroached upon. “The police themselves are encroaching public thoroughfare. If motorists are not using the road at present at least people can park their vehicles conveniently,” said a shopkeeper on condition of anonymity.

Also Read Hyderabad to experience hotter March this year

The local people complain that a lot of garbage and trash has accumulated in between the vehicles kept at the place. “If at all someone throws a cigarette butt or lights a match stick and tosses it there will be a major fire. Beside the seized vehicles dump, the policemen who come to attend duty park their scooters. Lots of fuel is there in the vehicles and imagine the magnitude of the fire,” said a resident Najamuddin.

Residents point out that big rats and bandicoots have made the vehicle dump their home. “At night the rats come out and move into the houses in the surroundings. The big rats are digging into the walls and ground,” complained another resident Nirmala.

The higher officials should immediately take note of the issue and respond swiftly, the residents demanded.