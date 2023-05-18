Hyderabad: Selection of sports cadets for Army Boys Sports Company from July 3

Hyderabad: For the selection of sports cadets to the Army Boys Sports Company, 1 EME centre in Secunderabad is conducting an open rally from July 3 to 15 in Volleyball, Kayaking and Canoeing disciplines.

Those born after July 3, 2009, and before July 3, 2015, and fall between the ages 8 to 14 years with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi are eligible to apply.

The medical fitness of the applicant will be ascertained by the Medical Officer of the Army Sports Institute and a specialist of the Army Sports Medicine Centre.

Any state/national/international level medal winners will be given priority. Applicants with any type of permanent tattoo on any part of the body are disqualified and need not apply, a notification released here said.

The selected candidates will be called ‘sports cadets’ and will be provided with free boarding and lodging, education up to 10th standard, living accommodation, insurance, medical facility as well as scientific coaching.

Eligible sports cadets will later be enrolled in the Indian Army under the provision of the Army recruitment rules.

For further details, candidates can contact 9398543351 (WhatsApp) or e-mail: bsc1emecentre@gmail.com, or Boys Sports Company, 1 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana, 500010.